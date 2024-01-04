Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

