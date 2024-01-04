Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,197 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

