Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

