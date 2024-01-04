Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

