Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 36.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $107.98 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

