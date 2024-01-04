Foster & Motley Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

