Foster & Motley Inc. Has $548,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,603 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 59.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,313 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 711,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 160,239 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Get Our Latest Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.