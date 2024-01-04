Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

