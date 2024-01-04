Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.7 %

F stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.