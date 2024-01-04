Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 90,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.23 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

