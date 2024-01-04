Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.