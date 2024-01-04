Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

