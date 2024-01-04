Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAH opened at $126.08 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

