Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 19,442 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

