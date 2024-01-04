Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,108 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

