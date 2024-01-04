Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 52.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

