Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.