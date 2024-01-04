Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

