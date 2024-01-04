ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

