Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.21. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

