Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

FISV opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.08. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

