Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
