First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 494,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

