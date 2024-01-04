First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:FYC opened at $60.33 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
