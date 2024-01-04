First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $380.53 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.24 and its 200 day moving average is $447.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

