FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

