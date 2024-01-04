FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.