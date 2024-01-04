FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.