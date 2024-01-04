FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 131.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.