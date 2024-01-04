FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.