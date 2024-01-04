FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 172.5% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

