FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

