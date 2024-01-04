FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,148 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CSCO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.