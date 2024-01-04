FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.