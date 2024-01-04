FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 709 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $3,643,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.