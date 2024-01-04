Financial Survey: Veralto (VLTO) & The Competition

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Veralto to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veralto and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Veralto alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.99 billion $845.00 million N/A Veralto Competitors $897.02 million $120.11 million 12.40

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veralto pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 10.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

68.9% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Veralto Competitors 1.46% -36.18% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Veralto and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 4 3 0 2.43 Veralto Competitors 44 399 735 19 2.61

Veralto currently has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Veralto’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veralto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Veralto competitors beat Veralto on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.