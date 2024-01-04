Financial Consulate Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
