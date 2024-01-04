Financial Comparison: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Investec Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BTCS pays out -16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 21.23 BTCS $1.28 million 20.93 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -6.03

This table compares Investec Group and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Investec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investec Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Investec Group and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Investec Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Investec Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investec Group beats BTCS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as property finance, lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, life assurance and investment products, and transactional banking services; deposit raising, treasury solutions, and investment related activities; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, private equity, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.