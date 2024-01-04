Financial Analysis: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $132.58 million 3.67 -$1.54 million ($0.12) -284.98 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($13.08) -0.36

Profitability

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Surmodics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Surmodics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics -1.16% 1.99% 1.24% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.27% -53.42%

Volatility and Risk

Surmodics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surmodics and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Surmodics presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.13%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Surmodics beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics



Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals



Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc.; and a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

