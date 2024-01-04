Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $62,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,964,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,218,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,578,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FBND opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.