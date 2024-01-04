Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

