Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Evergy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

