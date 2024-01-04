Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

NYSE:EL opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

