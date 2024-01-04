Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.67 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after acquiring an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

