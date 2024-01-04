EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $282.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

