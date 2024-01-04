Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Enviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVA

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Enviva has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.