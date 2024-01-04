Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $12,469,800. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enfusion

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.