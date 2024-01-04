Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

