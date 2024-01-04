Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $62.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,591,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

