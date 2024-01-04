Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

